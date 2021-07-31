Olympic Field Hockey Day 8: Australia women claim group with late heroics

Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day's action at Oi Hockey Stadium.

China 3, New Zealand 2

MATCH STATS

China's women's field hockey team on Saturday got a late tie-breaking goal from Meiyu Liang against New Zealand on the way to improving its record in Pool B action at the Tokyo Olympics to 2-3.

The match was scoreless after the first quarter, tied 1-1 at the half, and 2-2 heading into the fourth before Liang's dramatic score. The Kiwis' pool=play record slipped to 2-3.

Australia 2, Argentina 0

MATCH STATS

Australia won Group B in scintillating fashion, leaving it late to collect two goals in the final few minutes.

Savannah Fitzpatrick scored with 11 minutes left and Emily Chalker added an insurance marker in the final minute to salt away a perfect 5-0 mark in group play.

The two sides would meet again if both won quarterfinal matches.

India 4, South Africa 3

MATCH STATS

India needed this one, but winless South Africa refused to play to ease into the script in its final match of the Olympics.

Vandaya Katariya gave India 1-0 and 2-1 leads before Neha Goyal delivered a third advantage, but South Africa answered in each quarter to leave it 3-3 after three.

Katariya completed her hat trick in the fourth quarter, but would India make this lead stand-up? Yes, and now they'll hope for help to reach the knockout rounds.