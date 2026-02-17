Mac Forehand, an East Coast skier from Fairfield, Conn., who grew up hitting the slopes of Stratton in Vermont, wins his first career Olympic medal. Teammates Troy Podmilsak and Konnor Ralph just missed the podium in 4th and 5th. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
American Mac Forehand takes silver, Norway's Frostad triumphs in snowy freeski big air thriller
