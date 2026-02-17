Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
American Mac Forehand takes silver, Norway's Frostad triumphs in snowy freeski big air thriller

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Silver medalist Mac Forehand of the United States poses for a photo during the medal ceremony for the men's freeski big air final on Day 11 of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics at Livigno Air Park on Feb. 17, 2026, in Italy.
Mac Forehand, an East Coast skier from Fairfield, Conn., who grew up hitting the slopes of Stratton in Vermont, wins his first career Olympic medal. Teammates Troy Podmilsak and Konnor Ralph just missed the podium in 4th and 5th. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

