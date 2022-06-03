Viewer Photos: Early May, 2022

COLORADO — During the first half of May, KOAA viewers captured and shared a number of great photos that cover our state from an array of angles.

This week in particular you should be on the lookout for ice-covered landscapes and gorgeous mountain ranges.

The video galleries attached above display the work of several dedicated photographers and also those that happened to be in the right place at the right time and snapped the perfect picture.

Thank you to all those who shared their pictures with our station and thank you also for continuing to capture our state's beauty every day.

Share your images and videos with us via the following methods: