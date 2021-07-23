News 5 Special Coverage: 2020 Summer Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2020 Summer Olympics kick off in Tokyo starting Friday, July 23, and KOAA News 5 will be right in the center of the action here at home throughout the games.

Throughout the games, we will be live at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum every day, to give you the rundown on the highlights, and how we're celebrating here in Olympic City U.S.A.

One of the biggest events we'll be a part of is the museum's Tokyo Games Fan Fest. Fan Fest will take place July 29 through August 1. During Fan Fest, you can cheer on Team USA at the museum with a 50-foot screen, a wide selection of food and beverages, and special Olympic and Paralympic guests.

Colorado Springs is known as Olympic City USA, and there are some good reasons for that. Nearly one-third of the 613-member U.S. Olympic Team has lived or trained in Colorado Springs since Rio 2016. Plus half of all U.S. Olympic sport national governing bodies are headquartered in Colorado Springs.

