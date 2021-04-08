KOAA Survey: Would you purchase a non-fungible token (NFT)?

Non-fungible tokens (NFT's), are known as the trading cards or collectible items of the blockchain world.

Each NFT is tied to a unique blockchain, which represents a unique digital item.

Those digital items can be things like digital art, video, or audio.

NFT's are supported by Ethereum, which a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin.

The NBA recently launched an NFT product called "Top Shot," so far it has generated $230 million in sales.

Top Shot works as a trading card system and includes items like NBA highlights and artwork. People can buy these digital collectible items as NFT's.

According to CNBC, the NBA also plans to roll out a mobile game that uses their NFT's. The idea will be people can stack up their Top Shot NBA highlights, or NFT's, against each other in tournaments.

