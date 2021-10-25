KOAA Survey: Would you be more likely to get tested for COVID-19 if you could test at home?

SOUTHERN COLORADO — A few weeks ago Governor Polis announced an initiative to get more people tested by sending rapid tests directly to people's homes. The News5 team wants to know if you would be more likely to test for COVID-19 if you had a rapid at home option for testing.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Hospitals around the state are strained as people continue to be hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. The state of Colorado recently purchased 2 million at home tests that residents of the state can order for free.

State leaders hope the initiative will increase testing rates, and that this new option will help people catch their COVID-19 infections earlier and limit transmission.

The program comes at a crucial time, as hospitals are "facing capacity issues across the board," according to Rob Welch at UC Health.

Welch also asked for the help of residents, as staff at hospitals are "streched very thin," and that they need everyone's help in reducing admissions so they can "take care of other people with really critical conditions."

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

