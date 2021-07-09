KOAA Survey: With the state's COVID-19 emergency health order lifted, what are your plans this coming week?

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced via social media Thursday that he is ending the state's health emergency declaration.

He added that COVID is still here in Colorado but our state's hospital capacities are no longer in jeopardy and "the safe, effective, free vaccine is widely available to everyone."

With the health order now lifted News 5 wanted to know what your plans are this coming week.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

MLB All-Star Game

One of the most exciting events for the world of baseball is coming to Denver this week and it's promising to be a blast.

There are a ton of events for the whole family that you can enjoy starting Thursday, July 8 and ending on Tuesday, July 13, the day of the All-Star Game at Coors Field.

Bands in the Backyard

Bands in the Backyard kicks off on July 9, marking the rebirth of not only the Pueblo music festival but post-pandemic summer concerts in Southern Colorado.

The 2021 Bands in the Backyard offers local vendors the opportunity to make up for losses they saw during the previous year when most events were canceled.

For those wondering about COVID-19 precautions at the event the event's host, Tommy Giodone, says there will not be any. If you are fearful of catching the virus, he recommends you "stay home".

El Paso County Fair

The El Paso County Fair starts July 10 in Calhan, CO.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, $4 for kids, and free for kids younger than three years old.

Major events will include the Auto Race, a carnival, and a car show!

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

Championship Rodeo is coming to town this summer at the 80th Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo has been a Colorado Springs tradition since 1937, showcasing top rodeo talent and action.

Events will include things like Bareback, Team Roping, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding, and a wild west show featuring longhorn steers.

It starts July 14 at the Norris-Penrose Event Center.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

