KOAA Survey: With the state COVID dial expiring who should make the decision about capacity?

On Tuesday, Governor Polis announced a new order to end the statewide COVID-19 Dial.

Starting Friday, it will be up to each county to decide on rules and regulations.

El Paso County officials tell News5 they will no longer continue enforcing capacity limits and restrictions at businesses or restaurants.

Pueblo County Public Health says it will continue to use the state's COVID dial and remain in Level Yellow.

Rules under Level Yellow:



Under the order, businesses that have 5-star certification will not have to require six-foot social distancing and can operate in Level Blue.

Outdoor activities of fewer than 500 people will not face restrictions.

Restaurants must operate at 50% capacity or 150 people.

Last call is at 1 a.m.

The color-coded dial framework has been used since September to create a uniform set of rules regarding capacity limits businesses and employers across the state.

