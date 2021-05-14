KOAA Survey: With the new CDC guidance, when will you stop wearing a mask?

In a major shift, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday that it’s easing its indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.

At a White House briefing, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear face coverings indoors or outdoors, in most settings.

Locations, such as health care facilities, will continue to follow their specific infection control recommendations, according to Walensky.

On Thursday, health officials said Colorado could have modified guidance, based on the CDC's recommendations, in the coming days.

"We will be updating our mask order to follow CDC guidance shortly," Elizabeth Kosar, a spokesperson for Gov. Jared Polis, said late Thursday afternoon.

Colorado health officials emphasized that the CDC guidance applies to fully vaccinated Americans — meaning those who have received their second dose and waited two weeks or waited two weeks after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

France said every Coloradan "should assess their level of comfort vs. risk" when it comes to wearing masks, despite updated guidance on the state and national level.

Masks are still mostly required in Colorado in public indoor settings unless there are less than 10 people in the room or at least 80% are vaccinated.

