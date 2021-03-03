KOAA Survey: with some states reopening and ending mask mandates, how soon should Colorado follow suit?

Texas and Mississippi's Republican governors announced Tuesday that they’re lifting their COVID-19 mask mandates that were imposed last summer, but only lightly enforced. Tuesday, Governor Polis said Colorado has exceeded its goal of vaccinating 70% of those 70 and older, and he is confident in Colorado returning back to "normal" by summer. Colorado is also expanding vaccine eligibility this Friday to those that fall under Phase 1B.3.

With some states reopening and ending mask mandates, how soon should Colorado follow suit?



57% or 639 voted now

12% or 129 voted three months

4% or 49 voted end of the year

27% or 297 voted once herd immunity is reached

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

