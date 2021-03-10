KOAA Survey: With remote work becoming the new normal, what is your biggest pet peeve?

It's been over a year since the first case of COVID-19 was found in El Paso County. Many people still have to work from home and have not been back to the office since last year.

With remote work becoming the new normal, what is your biggest pet peeve? Voting for this survey has ended — here are the results:



42% voted bad internet connection

32% voted unmuted microphones

20% voted people talking all at once

6% voted cameras turned off

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

