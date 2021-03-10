Menu

Watch
NewsNews5 Originals

Actions

KOAA Survey: With remote work becoming the new normal, what is your biggest pet peeve?

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sexton, News 5 Staff
KOAA Survey: With remote work becoming the new normal, what is your biggest pet peeve?
KOAA Survey: With remote work becoming the new normal, what is your biggest pet peeve?
Posted at 10:55 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 10:22:24-05

It's been over a year since the first case of COVID-19 was found in El Paso County. Many people still have to work from home and have not been back to the office since last year.

With remote work becoming the new normal, what is your biggest pet peeve? Voting for this survey has ended — here are the results:

  • 42% voted bad internet connection
  • 32% voted unmuted microphones
  • 20% voted people talking all at once
  • 6% voted cameras turned off

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.
___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community