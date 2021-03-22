KOAA Survey: With more people getting vaccinated, are you dining-in at restaurants more often?

On Friday, vaccinations opened up to Phase 1B.4, meaning an estimate of 2.5 million more Coloradans are now eligible to be vaccinated. With more people getting vaccinated, are you dining in at restaurants more often?

No - 39%

Yes - 35%

Doing Takeout - 25%

RELATED: Local restaurant workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Nearly 300,000 restaurant workers are among the latest group of Coloradans eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. KOAA News5 spoke to several workers who are now breathing a sigh of relief and are optimistic about the near future.

Many businesses in the state faced restrictions and closures throughout the pandemic, but restaurant employees were the ones that kept working on the front-lines and putting their own lives at risk.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

