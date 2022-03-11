KOAA Survey: With gas prices rising, are you considering buying an electric vehicle?

Gas prices have reached record high prices across the United States, leaving some to seriously consider buying an electric vehicle.

With gas prices rising, are you considering buying an electric vehicle?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.