KOAA Survey: Will you watch or attend the 2021 All-Star Game?

Major League Baseball has confirmed Coors Field as the new site for the 2021 All-Star Game. The organization reportedly moved quickly after opting to take the game out of Atlanta due to voting laws passed in Georgia last month. Denver, Milwaukee, Kansas City and Chicago were considered the top contenders.

According to the MLB, the Rockies home was chosen as the location was already in the bidding process for a future All-Star Game.

Several factors go into hosting the game, and Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Michael Hancock were pushing hard to land it.

In a statement Polis said, “Like so many Coloradans, I’m excited and hopeful that Major League Baseball makes the best decision and formally chooses to play the 2021 All-Star game in Denver. It would be good for baseball and good for Colorado.”

READ MORE: It's official: Denver and Coors Field will host 2021 MLB All-Star Game

With this decision, we'd like to know, will you watch the All-Star Game in-person, on broadcast, or not at all?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Watch Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Governor Jared Polis announce the decision and the potential economic impacts:



___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

