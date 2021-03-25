KOAA Survey: Will you still wear a mask if the statewide mandate is lifted in the next few weeks?

Gov. Jared Polis may consider easing mask restrictions in certain counties in Colorado. The decision is expected to come in April.

If enacted, local officials in counties with the lowest COVID-19 rates will have the power to extend the mask mandate or get rid of it.

We'd like to know, Will you still wear a mask if the statewide mandate is lifted in the next few weeks?

Responses:

47% No

38% Yes

7% In Large Gatherings

8% Only If I'm Sick

Colorado changed the COVID-19 dial system as of Wednesday morning to allow counties to have more flexibility in easing business restrictions as the state vaccinates more people.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says that by mid-April, it will again make changes to “move to a more local model, allowing local public health agencies to assume more control over capacity restrictions that are currently determined by the dial.”

The last time governor extended the 30 day mask mandate was on March 5.

Several states have started lifting masks mandates. Wyoming lifted its mandate on March 16, following Texas and Mississippi's decision to lift their state's mask mandates.

According to an IPSOS-ABC poll released in early March, 56% of respondents said mask mandates are being loosened too quickly.

The remaining 44% are split between answering they believe the rules are being relaxed at the “right pace”, roughly 21%, or are being relaxed too slowly, roughly 22%.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

