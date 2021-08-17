KOAA Survey: Will you get a COVID-19 booster shot if it's recommended for the general public?

SOUTHERN COLORADO — For today's KOAA Survey, the News5 team wants to know if you would be willing to get a COVID-19 booster shot when it is formally recommended to the public?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Federal health officials are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for everyone as early as this week. This comes after booster shots started to be rolled out around the world to high-risk citizens.

Healthcare workers, nursing home residents, and other older Americans would be among the first to receive the booster shot. The recommendation would be for people to get a booster shot eight months after their second dose.

