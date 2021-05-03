KOAA Survey: Will you consider getting your child a COVID-19 vaccine?

Currently, everyone age 16 and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado and the United States. Clinical trials are underway in children younger than 16 by Pfizer and Moderna.

As these results become available and presented to the Food and Drug Administration for approval, News5 would like to know will you consider getting your child a COVID-19 vaccine?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Pfizer is reportedly now testing its COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12. According to The New York Times, the first two children to receive the first Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine were twin 9-year-old girls in North Carolina.

A spokesperson told The Times that the trial's results would be "expected in the second half of the year" and hoping for younger children to be vaccinated "early next year."

According to Time, 114 children would be enrolled in the 5-11 age group.

On its website, Pfizer said 2,259 participants between the ages of 12 and 15 had been evaluated in its phase 3 clinical trial, which began last July.

Moderna began its vaccine trial on children six months to 12 years last week.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

