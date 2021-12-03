KOAA Survey: Will the Broncos or Chiefs win this weekend?

The Broncos are on a bit of a hot streak right now, but they face a difficult opponent in Kansas City this weekend. The News5 team wants to know who you think will win the Sunday Night Football game this weekend.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The Broncos go into this weekend following a big win against the San Diego Charges last week. There's little doubt they'll want to keep the momentum going.

Earning honors from the win was Pat Surtain II, who won the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Surtain is the first Broncos player to win the honor since Kareem Jackson in week 14 of 2019.

