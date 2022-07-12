KOAA Survey: Wildfire concerns

News5 would like to know if recent moisture has impacted your concerns about wildfire?

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department notes recent Living with Wildfire town halls have seen lower attendance, for a variety of factors, which is concerning to CSFD as the effort is to teach all of our community about the dangers.

Here are the most recent town halls and times:

For people living North of Filmore, East of I-25, South of Woodmen, and West of Academy, in the North Nevada/The Studio, Cragmor, Garden Ranch, Vista Grande, Pulpit Rock, Kitty Hawk/Bonnyville neighborhoods.

Tuesday, July 12, from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm at Pulpit Rock Church located at 301 Austin Bluffs ParkwayT Thursday, July 14, from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm at Pulpit Rock Church located at 301 Austin Bluffs Parkway

For people living North of Platte/Uintah, South of Filmore, East of I-25, and West of Academy, in the Roswell, Old North End, Patty Jewett, Middle Shooks Run, Palmer Heights, Austin Estates, Palmer Park, Wasson neighborhoods.

Tuesday, July 19, from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm at First United Methodist Church located at 420 N. Nevada Ave Thursday, July 21, from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm at First United Methodist Church located at 420 N. Nevada Ave



The Living with Wildfire Town Hall Series aims to empower the community to be ready if a wildfire happens. Topics being discussed are:

How to prepare your home for wildfire

Creating a wildfire action plan

Knowing when and how to evacuate

