KOAA Survey: Who would you want to see as the Broncos' next head coach?

Following their seventh consecutive season without a playoff berth and sixth straight losing record, the Broncos are aiming high in their coaching search, eyeing leaders with previous NFL coaching experience, if not Super Bowl appearances on their resume.

Who would you want to see as the Broncos' next head coach?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

On Monday, the Broncos quietly interviewed Michigan's Jim Harbaugh as they seek to find a coach to clean up this mess.

Denver talked to Harbaugh virtually, a source told Denver7, confirming NFL Network's report. CEO Greg Penner is leading the search, joined by his wife Carrie Walton-Penner, Condoleezza Rice and general manager George Paton, among others. As of Sunday, the plan was to interview Harbaugh later in the week because of his schedule, but it was moved up, leaving him the first to conduct a formal session with Denver's brass, casting him as the early leader in the derby.

Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero interviewed in person with the Broncos' on Tuesday, finishing up a little after the lunch hour. He has received high praise from players with Pro Bowl cornerback Pat Surtain II telling Denver7, "I just believe he has what it takes. He's a great leader vocally. He leads by example. He gets his guys going, you can tell by the way we play defense. He establishes the identity. He would be a great coach here or somewhere else."

The Broncos spoke to former Saints coach Sean Payton recently, and can interview him in person as soon as Jan. 17. Denver has also requested permission to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, 49ers defensive boss DeMeco Ryans and Rams assistant Raheem Morris. Morris is scheduled to interview on Jan. 17.

Read the full story from Troy Renck here.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

