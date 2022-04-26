KOAA Survey: Who should be responsible for fire mitigation?

Black Forest Fire Rescue firefighters are set to release Rapid Wildfire Risk assessments on each property throughout the fire district to help assess wildfire hazards and mitigation needs.

Property owners will receive a scorecard with the risk assessment of that property.

If you would like Black Forest Fire Rescue to perform a more detailed Firewise assessment of your property, please contact (719) 495-4300 or send an email to admin@bffire.org with your address and contact information to set an appointment for your Firewise assessment.

