KOAA Survey: Who should be required to wear face masks in school?

On Tuesday night, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CPDHE) released new COVID-19 guidelines for back-to-school.

The state says it will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations that came out a couple of weeks ago.

This includes:



Masking.

Increased physical distancing.

Serial COVID-19 testing.

Contact tracing.

Targeted quarantining.

Limiting high-risk activities. This includes: indoor sports, contact sports, and other activities involving forced exhalation such as band or orchestra



The CDPHE reiterated that the guidelines are not a state requirement, and they recommend that school districts take a "layered" approach to this in order to minimize the spread. For example, they say places with higher transmission rates may want to use more precaution than places with lower transmission rates.

With the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading quickly, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends anyone above the age of two wear a mask while at school. The federal government has not endorsed the AAP mask recommendation for the fall semester.

