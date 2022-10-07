KOAA Survey: Who is the Broncos' biggest threat in the AFC West?

The Broncos face several competitors in their regular season, but News5 wants to know, who is the Broncos' biggest threat in the AFC West?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

There were 71,702 witnesses to the latest sludge through the mud, leaving them in a less than sunny disposition, unless you believe they were screaming "Boone!" instead of "Boo!"

Over the last six seasons of 12 different starting quarterbacks, there have been few games this ugly. The Broncos offense makes passing a kidney stone look easier than passing the football, undermined by a porous offensive line, missed assignments and a star quarterback who looks mismatched in a timing offense under a coach who looks uncomfortable calling plays.

They lost 12-9 in overtime, a defeat that will not hang in the Louvre, but rather linger in the air as an odor that will be hard to shake without significant improvement.

Read the full game recap from Troy Renck here.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

