KOAA Survey: Who is the Avs' biggest threat to winning the Stanley Cup?

Tonight is game one in the NHL Conference Finals where the Avs will face off against the Edmonton Oilers.

Who is the Avs' biggest threat to winning the Stanley Cup?

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The Colorado Avalanche finished off their second-round series with a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 6.

J.T. Compher scored twice for Colorado, which advanced to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2002.

