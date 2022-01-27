KOAA Survey: Who do you want to be the next quarterback for The Broncos?

According to the Associated Press, the Denver Broncos are finalizing a deal to hire Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach.

Hiring Hackett raises speculation that the Broncos may be trying to lure Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Denver.

News5 wants to know, who do you want to be the next quarterback for The Broncos?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

