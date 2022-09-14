KOAA Survey: Which toy do you think should be inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame?

Right now you can vote from a number of nostalgic toys but only the finalists will be inducted into the 2022 National Toy Hall of Fame. KOAA News5 wants to know which toy you think should win.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Before Lite-Brite made its debut in Stranger Things, it was used for hours of entertainment allowing children to create glowing images using backlit plastic pegs. It has evolved its technology and format but continues to be popular.

Nerf toys were introduced in the 1960s starting with a simple foam ball and evolving into a line of blasters that shoot foam darts for indoor and outdoor fun. Remember the slogan "It's Nerf or Nothing!"

Pound Puppies hit the market in 1984 and warmed our hearts. Parents were thrilled with a toy that allowed their kids to nurture a puppy without the responsibilities of a real dog. By 1985, Tonka bought the brand and more than 2.5 million Pound Puppies were sold.

The Pinata has a long history commonly associated with Mexican culture but dating back to early 13th century China. Made of paper mache, it's filled with small toys, confetti, fruits, candies, or coins. Both children and adults can play while blindfolded, the player swings a stick and attempts to break open the pinata sharing the treats inside.

The Settlers of Catan, now shortened to "Catan" was one of the first German-style board games started in 1995. Players representing settlers play in a cooperative game trying to establish a settlement on an island by spending resources. It's been called "the game of our time" by the Washington Post and has won multiple international awards.

