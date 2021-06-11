KOAA Survey: Which sesquicentennial event are you most looking forward to for Colorado Springs 150th?

COLORADO SPRINGS — This year marks Colorado Springs' 150th anniversary.

To celebrate the Sesquicentennial, the city will be hosting a number of activities,.

The events will include "Beards Bonnets, and Brews Fest" and "Street Breakfast" in June, and the biggest celebration, a downtown festival schedule for the end of July.

"It's gonna be our opportunity to get out and socialize like we haven't been able to do in a long time. If things continue on the course they're on right now we'll be pretty close to normal for the summer," said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.

Colorado Springs officially turns 150 on July 31.

To celebrate the sesquicentennial, there is a community-wide invitation to spend the summer exploring and learning more about our great city.

The Pioneer Museum is also celebrating the big anniversary. The museum came up with a guide to help you and your family do some exploring in the city. It's called the 150th Adventure Passport.

The passport has six locations with directions on things to do and see. Once you've visited each location, you get your passport stamped.

The locations include Garden of the Gods, Rockledge Ranch, The Pioneer Museum, and even the Evergreen Cemetery.

You can get an Adventure Passport at the Garden of the Gods Visitor Center or the Pioneers Museum. If you complete it, you'll get a coupon for a Josh and Jon's ice cream cone.

Another event to look forward to is the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast, which will take place on June 16 in downtown Colorado Springs.

The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The community is invited to come out and support the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo and help raise money for local military families.

For just $5, you'll get a hot breakfast, and kids under five eat free.

