KOAA Survey: Which places of employment should require a COVID-19 vaccine?

This week, several state departments including the Colorado Department of Corrections, the Department of Human Services, and the Department of Public Health and Environment revealed that it would be requiring employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Health department and DOC workers must be fully vaccinated by Halloween while DHS staff will be required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 26.

Along with this, President Joe Biden is expected to recommend a booster COVID vaccine shot for the general public.

Preliminary data suggest the general population might need a booster about 8 months after their final dose. Sources believe they could begin to offer the shots by mid-to-late September, pending FDA authorization.

