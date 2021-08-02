KOAA Survey: Which Olympic athlete have you enjoyed watching the most so far?

Monday marks day 11 of the Olympics and there has been no shortage of memorable performances by the athletes so far.

News5 wants to know which Olympic athlete you have enjoyed watching the most?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Suni Lee:

Suni Lee won gold in the Olympic gymnastics individual all-around contest on Thursday in Tokyo, stepping into the spotlight after Simone Biles withdrew to focus on her mental health.

Lee is also the first Hmong American to win a gold medal.

Caeleb Dressel:

Caeleb Dressel got the help he needed and delivered a monumental butterfly leg himself to power the United States to a gold medal in the men's 4x100m medley relay, breaking the world record.

The U.S. finished in 3:26.78 to unseat a 12-year-old mark set by a United States team that included Michael Phelps and Aaron Peirsol at the 2009 World Championships.

Dressel's leg of 49.03 was the fastest in history. He rounded out his Tokyo Olympics with five gold medals.

Raven Saunders:

Raven Saunders, formed an “X” with her wrists and raised it above her head after accepting her silver medal in shot put at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Saunders said she made the gesture during a photo op after the medal ceremony to support oppressed groups of people.

When a reporter asked the 25-year-old silver medalist which communities she was referring to, she said the LGBTQIA+ community, the Black community, and people dealing with mental health issues.

Xander Schauffele:

California native Xander Schauffele held at least a share of the lead since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics' second round, when he shot an 8-under par 63.

He widened his lead by three in Saturday's third round for a 14-under par, totaling 199.

On Sunday, Schauffele secured the gold.

