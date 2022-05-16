Watch
KOAA Survey: Which of these foods are you most surprised is banned in other countries?

SURVEY Banned Foods.jpg
KOAA
Posted at 10:16 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 12:34:36-04

Preservatives are found in many different types of American foods to give them a longer shelf life.

Foods like Frosted Flakes, Gatorade and Mountain Dew are just some of the foods banned in other countries that are available in the United States.

News5 wants to know, which of these foods are you most surprised is banned in other countries?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

News5's Caroline Peters has a full story tonight at 6 p.m. to see an in-depth look into these banned foods.
___

