KOAA Survey: Which of the lawmakers' top priorities is most impactful to you?

The 74th Colorado General Assembly is now underway a the state capitol. This session will include a lot of new members of the General Assembly, especially in the case of representatives for El Paso county and southern Colorado.

Of the 13 house districts that make up our area, only four will be represented by incumbents. That’s because many incumbent lawmakers were either drawn out of districts, term-limited or just decided not to run.

All of the new members were sworn in this morning. Outgoing Rep. Deneya Esgar (D-Pueblo) served as House Speaker for the opening of the General Assembly before the election of Julie McCluskie (D-Dillon) as the new House Speaker.

