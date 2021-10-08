KOAA Survey: Which new attraction are you looking forward to visiting?

The Colorado College Tigers host their first official game at Robson Arena on Friday and News5 wants to know which new attraction in southern Colorado you're most looking forward to visit!

For the first time in its 80 year history, Colorado College's Men's Hockey will be able to play their home games on campus. In the past, the team had to play at the Broadmoor World Arena.

The $52 million dollar facility will be a multi-purpose building and offers classroom spaces and will serve as an events venue in addition to being an athletic facility.

The college hopes that the area will not only bring more people to campus, but also to downtown.

