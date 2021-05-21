KOAA Survey: Which new attraction are you looking forward to checking out in southern Colorado?

There are several attractions that are opening up in the Pikes Peak region this spring and summer. We'd like to know which one interests you the most.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Erin Chapman Weidner Field, home of Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Weidner Field

The long-awaited countdown to the opener of the brand new downtown Colorado Spring stadium, Weidner Field, is finally here.

For the soccer franchise and Southern Colorado, the venue stands as a new pillar of pride, taking shape as part of the "City for Champions" project.

The Switchbacks enter their 7th home opener under 70 percent capacity due to the pandemic but that could be set to change before the game starts.

Parking is not on-site, but it is closer than some parking lots at large stadiums with on-site parking. "The average walk is about seven minutes and certainly you can get closer parking than that," said Ragain. Planners say there is also a benefit when events end and thousands all leave at once.

KOAA News 5

Olympic Museum

Upon arrival, guests receive a personalized badge that keeps track of all their stats as they complete different interactive stations.

The museum offers accessible and interactive exhibits where guests can participate in different Olympic activities including track and field, archery, alpine skiing, skeleton, and sled hockey.

The museum boasts a collection of 38 torches, dating back to the 1936 games in Berlin, as well as the 2021 Tokyo games torch. They also hold a collection of Olympic medals from over the years.

The museum officially opened in downtown Colorado Springs in late July 2020 after its opening was delayed due to the pandemic.

Daniel Forster Sunset over Pikes Peak

Summit House

The new Summit House at the top of Pikes Peak is set to be completed this spring.

According to their website, the new summit house will have new digital features and exhibits that are both educational and fun.

Visitors will be able to learn about the history of Pikes Peak, its geography, and its climate and geography.

Similar educational features expand outside along the newly constructed trails and stopping points.

Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway

Cog Return

The Pikes Peak Railway will reopen to the public this spring and tickets are already on sale here.

The iconic railway has been a Colorado tourist attraction dating back to 1891. Stretching almost nine miles, it chugs to the summit of Pikes Peak and back.

But in 2018, the owner of the railway, the Broadmoor Hotel, closed the line to perform renovation work, costing $100 million.

There are now three new engines and nine passenger cars to take people up the mountain on a new track, which has been converted from its previous ABT system to a new Strub single rail cog system, according to Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on June 30, the Cog’s 130th anniversary.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

