KOAA Survey: Which National Park in Colorado will you visit this summer?

Adventures with Alan visits the Great Sand Dunes National Park

The Great Sand Dunes date back more than 400,000 years and were formed when sand from the San Juan Mountains collected against the Sangre de Cristo Range. Today, the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve covers nearly 240 square miles, an area larger than the city of Colorado Springs. The main attractions at the park are the sand dunes and Medano Creek, but the park itself offers so much more.

Rocky Mountain National Park

Nestled in north central Colorado, Rocky Mountain National Park covers 415 square miles with fantastic overlooks of 12,000 feet, featuring more than 300 miles of hiking trails, wildflowers, wildlife, starry nights, and fun times.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison: Colorado's Darker Version of the Grand Canyon

Buried deep in western Colorado, 15 miles east of Montrose, lies the Black Canyon of the Gunnison. This canyon is famous for its dark, deep, and narrow walls exposing some of the steepest cliffs, oldest rocks, and craggiest spires in North America. For nearly 2 million years, the Gunnison River carved through the soft volcanic deposits and eventually, with no where else to go, the much harder metamorphic rock underneath.

Mesa Verde National Park

Mesa Verde National Park is located in the southwest part of the state and is home to nearly 5,000 known Ancestral Puebloan archaeological sites, including 600 cliff dwellings and thousands of ancient artifacts.

