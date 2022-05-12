KOAA Survey: Which legislation will have the greatest impact on the state?

Colorado legislators have passed several bills as the legislative session came to an end overnight.

News5 wants to know, which legislation will have the greatest impact on the state?

Sustainability programs



Building Greenhouse Gas Emissions : House Bill 22-1362 calls for municipalities, counties and state agencies to begin to adopt energy performance policies consistent with the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code by 2026. For bill co-sponsors, the goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by updating the requirements for new buildings in the state.

: House Bill 22-1362 calls for municipalities, counties and state agencies to begin to adopt energy performance policies consistent with the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code by 2026. For bill co-sponsors, the goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by updating the requirements for new buildings in the state. Producer Responsibility Program For Recycling: House Bill 22-1355 would create a producer responsibility program in the state. It would require companies that sell products in the state to pay into the program for the amount of goods they sell in the state and the waste they contribute. The money would then be used towards a statewide recycling program that would establish a clear, uniform list of what’s recyclable and educate the public on it.



Internal Election Security Measures: SB22-153 strengthens some of the election security laws already on the books but also puts new loss in place, including making it a felony to access voting equipment without authorization or publishing confidential election information.

Fentanyl Accountability and Prevention: With just over an hour left in the session, lawmakers passed a finalized bill that aims to address the state’s fentanyl crisis. They approved last-minute changes that would allow a jury or judge to decide whether a person charged with felony fentanyl possession between 1 and 4 grams knew the drug compound contained fentanyl and have the charge lowered to a misdemeanor.

Reproductive Health Equity Act, says that state and local public entities are prohibited from interfering with a person’s right to continue a pregnancy, give birth, or have an abortion. It also calls people’s access to contraception a “fundamental right.” The bill passed the Senate on March 23 to head to Polis’ desk after more than 36 hours worth of public testimony in both chambers of the legislature.

