KOAA Survey: Which festival will you attend this weekend?

The Annual Chile and Frijoles Festival in Pueblo is here, marking its big return since COVID-19 first surfaced.

“It feels great! I mean it’s Chile Festival weekend, it’s Chile season. We’re excited and we’re ready to go," said Shane Milberger, Owner of Milberger Farms.

The Pueblo Chamber of Commerce expects roughly 150,000 people to attend the festival.

Events begin at 3:00 pm on Friday on Union Avenue in Downtown Pueblo.

"There’s a lot of people talking about it, every day I hear somebody talking about it,” said Milberger.

Milberger Farms is getting all of the necessities together to move downtown for their booth.

A big, local tradition returns this weekend to Canon City. From wine tasting to good music, there’s something for everyone at the annual Harvest Fest. The Winery At Holy Cross Abbey in Canon City is thrilled to be back this year and hosting the 19th annual Harvest Fest.

This popular local event had to sit out last year due to the pandemic. So, to make up for lost time, those at the Winery at Holy Cross Abbey are making sure that this year’s Harvest Fest is filled with fun for the entire family to enjoy. The event starts on Saturday at 10 a.m. with a traditional Blessing of the Harvest. Fr. Jesse Perez, of St. Michaels’ Catholic Church will be offering the blessing. Saturday’s activities will run until 6 p.m.

Several local bands will be playing throughout the week, including Deja Bluz and Inman Brothers Band. The weekend will also be filled with food, chili roasting, local art, and several vendors. Sunday’s doors will open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. For more details, visit our website, koaa.com. Always watching out for you, Colorado Springs, Caroline Peters, News5.

