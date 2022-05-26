KOAA Survey: Which event are you most looking forward to?

There are several events happening this weekend across southern Colorado but News5 wants to know, which event are you most looking forward to?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Tune in to News5 to find out more information about all of this weekend's events.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

