koaa survey: Which Colorado sports team do you think will make it to the championships this year?

COLORADO SPRINGS — After a sports season like no other, things are starting to look up again for a full return to sports and game attendance this summer and into the next season. As we look ahead to a more "return to normal" sports season, which Colorado team do you feel has the best shot at winning their respective championships.

Avalanche

The Avs are looking pretty good so far, they're currently in the playoffs and are coming off a 3-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights, taking a 2-0 lead in the second round. The Avs also get to boast players like Nathan McKinnon, who was ranked the second-best player in the league by NHL.com.

It also doesn't hurt they have one of the best goalies in the league with Philipp Grubauer. In the last game made a postseason career-high 39 saves

Nuggets

The Nuggets are also in the playoffs right now, they just came off a 126-115 win against the Portland Trailblazers, and therefore eliminating them from the playoffs.

This means the Nuggets will advance to the Western Conference semifinals three times in a row.

Their star player, Nikola Jokic, is also being talked about as the presumptive MVP of the year.

Rockies

The team has started slow this year into the current season. They're also in a tough division with the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The team currently has a .240 batting average and has a 4.67 ERA.

Broncos

The Broncos are coming off of a 5-11 season, finishing 4th in the AFC West. The Broncos have not averaged 21 points per game since Manning retired

Going into the next season, the team is still figuring out their Quarterback situation. The competition pits Teddy Bridgewater against Drew Lock. This situation features another layer, Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers have shown no desire to trade the reigning MVP. However, there's been zero thawing in the frosty relationship between Rodgers and the Packers front office. The Broncos are expected to be poised to make a bid if Rodgers becomes available

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

