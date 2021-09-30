KOAA Survey: Which Colorado ski resort do you think will open up first?

Fall is upon us and some parts of Colorado are getting snow. With that, News5 wants to know which ski resort you think will open first.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Local resorts don't have their reopening schedules up yet, but they are posting pictures of snow hitting their mountains on social media.

The Keystone Resort plans to open up sometime in October. The Arapahoe Basin and Loveland resorts don't have an expected reopening date, but passes are available to purchase.

