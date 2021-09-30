Watch
NewsNews5 Originals

Actions

KOAA Survey: Which Colorado ski resort do you think will open up first?

items.[0].image.alt
Nick Chamberlin
KOAA Survey: Which Colorado ski resort do you think will open first?
Posted at 9:47 AM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 11:47:14-04

Fall is upon us and some parts of Colorado are getting snow. With that, News5 wants to know which ski resort you think will open first.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Local resorts don't have their reopening schedules up yet, but they are posting pictures of snow hitting their mountains on social media.

The Keystone Resort plans to open up sometime in October. The Arapahoe Basin and Loveland resorts don't have an expected reopening date, but passes are available to purchase.
___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards