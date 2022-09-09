Watch Now
NewsNews5 Originals

Actions

KOAA Survey | Which Colorado college football team will win the most games?

Question of the day
KOAA Graphics
Which Colorado college football team will win the most games
Question of the day
Posted at 11:03 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 13:03:50-04

Tomorrow, CU Boulder kicks off against the Air Force Academy, KOAA News5 wants to know which Colorado college football team you think will win the most games

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing in your community