KOAA Survey: Which air squadron is your favorite for flyovers?

Today 973 Cadets graduate from the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Following the Graduation Ceremony, there will be a flyover by the Air Force’s aerial demonstration team, the Thunderbirds!

Thunderbird Performance:

The U.S. Air Force Academy has invited 2022 Olympic gold medal-winning speed-skater, Erin Jackson, to fly with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds on May 24 over Colorado Springs. Jackson is the first black woman in history to win an Olympic Gold Medal in the sport of speed-skating. Inviting a stand-out Olympian for a Thunderbird graduation flight began in 2019 with Mikaela Shiffrin.

On Commencement day the Thunderbirds will perform their famous flyover right as the graduates do the celebratory hat toss. Everyone must remain in the stadium until the aerial demonstration is completed,

Road Closures:

Closures include the Santa Fe Trail and roads under the show area, 11:30 a.m. through 4p.m. Tuesday, May 24, and 10 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25. Closures include:



Stadium Boulevard - from Pine Drive to North Gate Blvd

Community Center Drive - from Stadium Blvd. to E. Douglass Drive

Academy Drive - from Stadium Blvd. to Lot 6

The Santa Fe Trail from Tri-intersection Bridge to Parade Loop

