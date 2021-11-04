KOAA Survey: Where would you like to see more direct flight to from COS?

With the announcement of new direct flights from Colorado Springs to Orlando, the News5 team would like to know what region you'd like to see more direct flights to.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

While the pandemic took its toll on airports around the country, the Colorado Springs Airport has seen a rebound in travelers and capacity. In April of this year, TSA checkpoint volumes were up by 35%, and the number of seats available to passengers jumped 65% in the same month.

Everyone knows how difficult it can be to travel from DIA at times. Long lines, crowds, and traffic can frustrate even the most seasoned traveler. So what is the tradeoff between convenience and cost between DIA and COS?

One Texas man used the Colorado Springs airport for some major personal gain. 'Mattress Mack' flew from Texas to COS to bet millions of dollars on the Super Bowl showdown between Tampa Bay and the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a profitable flight, as the Buccaneers covered the 3.5+ spread.

