KOAA Survey: Where will you stay on vacation this summer?

With more people getting vaccinated, travel is expected to pick up this summer, which could provide a much-needed Rebound for the hospitality industry.

Local leaders in the tourism industry say, despite all the setbacks 2020 brought them, they feel like our area still has quite a few things working in its favor to bring tourism back to pre-pandemic levels.

Flights and hotel prices are climbing as travel starts to return. While an RV or camping may be considered the cheaper option, according to CNBC "the cost of a road trip is climbing as gasoline prices reach the highest levels since 2014."

Airbnb prices will also see a rise this summer. This past quarter, the company reported a 52% surge from this time last year in 2020.

At their lowest point, hotels in Colorado Springs were only about 18 percent full on average.

The decrease in travel in 2020 mainly came from business travelers, but by that summer things started to turn around.

“By the summer, we were running over 70 percent occupancy, which made us the number one market in the country for a couple of months,” said CEO of Visit COS Doug Price.

Overall in 2020, the Colorado Springs region finished 7th nationwide in overall hotel occupancy numbers at a 54 percent average.

