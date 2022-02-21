KOAA Survey: Where should wildfire prevention money go?

Although Red Flag Warnings expire Monday morning, warming effects of dry downslope winds continue to impact eastern slopes and I-25 corridor.

With the thought of wildfires at the forefront of everyone's mind, where should wildfire prevention money go?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

