KOAA Survey: Where should proof of vaccination be required?

Here in Colorado, a new public health order in Denver requires all city employees, school staff, and others in congregate care settings to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September.

Kaiser Permanente is also requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all its employees and physicians, joining at least three other health care systems in Colorado mandating vaccines as the highly transmissible delta variant of the novel coronavirus continues to drive up cases and hospitalizations across the U.S.

In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new policy Tuesday requiring people in the city to present proof of vaccination to take part in certain indoor activities.

According to the outlets, the new policy will require proof of vaccination in order to dine indoors at restaurants, work out in gyms and attend live performances.

The policy is the first of its kind to be instituted across the country.

Federal workers will be required to sign forms attesting they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus or else comply with new rules on mandatory masking, weekly testing, distancing and more.

