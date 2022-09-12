KOAA Survey: Where is your favorite place to leaf peep in Colorado

News5 would like to know team your favorite place to leaf peep in Colorado.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

We'll soon see trees across the Centennial State show off their beautiful colors. As result, KOAA's Sam Schreier put together a complete color guide for people looking to enjoy some leaf-peeping.

Use this guide to see where and when Colorado's fall colors will peak.

When do the colors peak?

According to the Colorado Forest Service, the aspens are still green and it's too early to predict when the colors will peak this year.

In the past, drought and heat can stress the trees, making the leaves peak earlier than normal with weaker colors.

Sticking to the peak times on the map above should give you pretty good colors this year.

KOAA

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

