KOAA Survey: Where is the best place to live in Colorado?

Colorado Springs was named the second-best place to live in the United States, according to U.S. News.

News5 wants to know, where is the best place to live in Colorado?

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

U.S. News studied 150 of the most populous metro areas in order to make their list. Cities at the top of the list had to have a good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and have a high quality of life.

Boulder and Colorado Springs are the only Colorado cities that made the top 10 list.

