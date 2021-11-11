KOAA Survey: Where is inflation impacting you the most?

Prices continue to rise across the board, and it's putting a crunch on many people's finances. The News5 team wants to know where inflation is impacting you the most.

The consumer price index hit a 6.2% increase this month over the year as supply chain issues, driver shortages, and other factors continue to bombard the American economy. It's the highest inflation rate to hit the United States since 1990.

October saw the largest cost of living adjustment in decades for Social Security recipients due to the inflation. Millions of retirees will see a 5.9% increase in benefits in 2022.

Small businesses in southern Colorado are also feeling the squeeze. Many restaurants are having to adjust their prices as prices for supplies continue to rise.

