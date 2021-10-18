KOAA Survey: Where have you noticed supply chain issues the most?

SOUTHERN COLORADO — For today's KOAA Survey, the News5 team would like to know where you have noticed the most supply chain issues.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

It has been close to 2 years since the COVID-19 pandemic took over the United States. Many people remember not being able to buy essential items early into the pandemic as importing slowed down and people grabbed as many items as possible to prepared for quarantine. Now, it appears like shelves are once again getting bare, but it's not due solely to the spike in COVID cases.

According to economists, there are several reasons why some items aren't making it to consumers. A business professor at Johns Hopkins University, Tinglong Dai told USA Today that "record-level congestion at the Port of Los Angeles/Long Beach that has spread to the East Coast, the widespread power outages across China, shortages of truck drivers and service workers, and COVID-19-fueled infections and restrictions" are causing supply chain concerns that are impacting everything from soft drinks and snacks to toilet paper and diapers.

Adding to these strains is the growing labor shortage. The "Great Resignation" has hindered the way businesses transport and receive their goods. This is creating a spike in pricing that can be felt in almost every aspect of everyday life. Also, companies like Amazon, Fed-Ex, and others have noted that packages could take longer to deliver due to a shortage of drivers.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

