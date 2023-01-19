KOAA Survey: Where do you think students will see a benefit from changing start times?

A later start time for older students is something that health experts have been pushing for years.

It's already in place at a handful of Denver area schools, and many districts in Colorado Springs are looking into it right now.

Where do you think students will see a benefit from changing start times?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine have called insufficient sleep in teens a public health issue and recommend middle and high schools start no earlier than 8:30 a.m. because it supports overall teen health, alertness and safety.

They also show both attendance and graduation rates "significantly improved" in schools that delayed their start times.

Read the full story from Caroline Peters here.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

